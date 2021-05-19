KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KeyFi has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $43,543.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, KeyFi has traded 31.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00072723 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.20 or 0.00322040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00196853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00040044 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.77 or 0.01125886 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,762,542 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars.

