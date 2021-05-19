Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:KBAL opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. The stock has a market cap of $504.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.86. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.34%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimball International by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 87.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 935,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after buying an additional 437,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kimball International by 3,761.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 606,233 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International by 58.6% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 216,255 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kimball International by 41.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 453,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 133,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KBAL. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Kimball International in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

