Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) PT Raised to $17.00 at Raymond James

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

NYSE KRP opened at $12.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.33.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.66 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 165.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. On average, analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $276,000. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. G.F.W. Energy XI L.P. now owns 3,138,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,412 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 178,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 31,400 shares during the last quarter. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

