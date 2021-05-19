Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.53

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 31550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.36.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

The stock has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 374.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.22.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $15,734,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

