Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $374.70

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 374.70 ($4.90) and last traded at GBX 370.30 ($4.84), with a volume of 172443 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

KGF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 297 ($3.88).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 298.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of £7.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

