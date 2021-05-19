Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.78 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. 46,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,548. Kingsoft Cloud has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on KC. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

