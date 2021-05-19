Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares were down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $36.30. Approximately 8,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,605,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.16.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. The company’s revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $319,940,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter worth $67,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

