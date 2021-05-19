Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.57.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $8.22 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

