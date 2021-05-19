Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,785 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $17,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $46,799,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 59,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $157.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of 0.82. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.17 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

