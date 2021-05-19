Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Holdings Raised by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Kirby by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 24,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,907 shares of company stock valued at $723,757 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

