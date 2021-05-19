Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Shares Up 0.6%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) shot up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. 491 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on KHTRF. Knight Equity raised their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KCG raised their price objective on shares of Knight Therapeutics from $6.75 to $7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.23.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.