Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Given a €124.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KBX. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR KBX opened at €103.70 ($122.00) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of €106.90. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €83.36 ($98.07) and a 12 month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion and a PE ratio of 33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

