KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KNBE. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of KNBE opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

In related news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf bought 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

