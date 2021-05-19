KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on KNBE. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Get KnowBe4 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KNBE opened at $19.35 on Monday. KnowBe4 has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf acquired 1,875,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for KnowBe4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnowBe4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.