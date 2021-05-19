Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 25.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KOD. Roth Capital upgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $89.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kodiak Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kodiak Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.86.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Shares of Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $82.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.66 and a beta of 1.42. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $42.97 and a 12-month high of $171.21.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.98). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $913,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,177,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 13,879,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,777 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,861,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,051,000 after buying an additional 685,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,404,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares in the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $170,035,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.