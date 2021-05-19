Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Position Trimmed by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHG. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $43.01 and a 52-week high of $61.23.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

