Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is Penbrook Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Penbrook Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 45.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 325,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276,015 shares during the period. Kopin accounts for 2.4% of Penbrook Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Kopin were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KOPN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kopin in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 48,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $380,640.00. Also, CTO Hong K. Choi sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Insiders sold 557,260 shares of company stock worth $4,953,558 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KOPN stock opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. Kopin Co. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200 day moving average is $5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.87 million, a P/E ratio of -44.46 and a beta of 2.45.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Kopin had a negative return on equity of 51.37% and a negative net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, and head-worn and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

