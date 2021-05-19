Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,170 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 22,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 335,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,315,000 after acquiring an additional 51,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,796,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.32. The company has a market capitalization of $165.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $112.32 and a one year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

