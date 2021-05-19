Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $264.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,597. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $277.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $186.88 and a 12 month high of $287.20.

