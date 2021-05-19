Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,190 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.00. 9,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,787. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.44 and a 12 month high of $40.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

