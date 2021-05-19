Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,118 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 437,057 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMA Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 108.9% in the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth $224,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.15. 132,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,388,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.19. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a PE ratio of 141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

