Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 324 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,727 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $338,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $1,542,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,671 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.84.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $549.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,067,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $547.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $648.57. The company has a market capitalization of $341.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.76, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

