Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 7.5%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s share price shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.16. 183,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,339,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KOS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares in the company, valued at $1,658,375.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,834,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,209,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,380,867 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 81.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,566 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,331,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,296,726 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

