Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.01. 20,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,439,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 596,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,375.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $61,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

