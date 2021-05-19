Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 1,042 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 360.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

In other news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSN opened at $79.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

