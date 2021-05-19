Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,390 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,630 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 175,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 403,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

In other news, COO James A. Sandgren sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $473,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.02 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.