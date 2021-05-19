Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.89 Million Stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 37,485 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $13,663,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Greenbrier Companies by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 117,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $8,298,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares in the company, valued at $24,666,414.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,595,367.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GBX stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.69.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GBX shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

