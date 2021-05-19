Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 2,193 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2.2% during the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 14.6% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.95.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $1.9061 per share. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s payout ratio is presently 40.66%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

