Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

PFE stock opened at $40.05 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

