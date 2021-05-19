Kuverit Price Up 12.8% This Week (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 19th. Kuverit has a market capitalization of $903,019.87 and approximately $176.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00078085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002731 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $459.37 or 0.01255255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,613.39 or 0.09873794 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00055555 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,403,541,461 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Buying and Selling Kuverit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

