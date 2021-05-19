KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) Given a €79.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of KWS opened at €80.10 ($94.24) on Tuesday. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €52.70 ($62.00) and a 12-month high of €79.80 ($93.88). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €75.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 27.27.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

