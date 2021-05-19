Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Bruce Booth sold 229,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $12,958,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jared Gollob sold 8,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $489,584.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,834.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,584 shares of company stock worth $17,499,817 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYMR. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 1,326.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. 37.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KYMR stock traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.16. 6,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,406. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.55. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

