L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Barclays

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 18.00% from the company’s previous close.

LB has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $69.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of -89.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 15,819,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $588,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in L Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,464,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,186 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in L Brands by 3.8% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 5,767,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,797,000 after purchasing an additional 209,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,353,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $268,892,000 after purchasing an additional 193,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in L Brands by 687.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

