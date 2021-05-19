L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.13.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $214.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.21. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $221.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

