Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases 652 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 459.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter.

FNDX opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $34.97 and a 1-year high of $55.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24.

