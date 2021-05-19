Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 27,527 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 16.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 199,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,376.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,245,044. Insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $622.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

