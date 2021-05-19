Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,866,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,286 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,003,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,457,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 120,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 72,201 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,064,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 91,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after acquiring an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter.

IGOV stock opened at $53.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.11. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.51 and a 52-week high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

