Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

GDX opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.20.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

