Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

LANC stock opened at $185.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.32. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $142.10 and a 1 year high of $193.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Read More: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.