Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.31. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 22,154 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.
About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.
