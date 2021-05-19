Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $25.46

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and traded as high as $27.31. Landmark Bancorp shares last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 22,154 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $124.73 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LARK. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 29,011 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.27% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

