Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) was downgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

LMRK stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $329.57 million, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

