Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,249 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 6.7% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $22,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $322.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.33. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $223.94 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

