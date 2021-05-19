Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 721 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $219.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $130.05 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.85 and its 200 day moving average is $211.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

