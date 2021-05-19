Larson Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,371 shares during the period. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.0% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GWX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after acquiring an additional 180,874 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 278,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 67,147 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.14. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $39.63.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

