Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 918.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 21,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period.

NUSC stock opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.59.

