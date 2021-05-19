Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $414.23 and its 200-day moving average is $385.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $292.92 and a one year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

