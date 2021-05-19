Larson Financial Group LLC Has $259,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,961 shares of company stock valued at $59,978,815. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.80.

PYPL opened at $243.21 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.02 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.33.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

