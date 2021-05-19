Larson Financial Group LLC Has $362,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 177.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $99.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $69.75 and a one year high of $102.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.43.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.