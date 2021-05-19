Larson Financial Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $963,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 658,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,540,000 after buying an additional 59,728 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $427,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $99.99. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

