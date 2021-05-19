Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SWIM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.00.

Latham Group stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $34.73.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski bought 15,000 shares of Latham Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $285,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO J Mark Borseth purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000 over the last quarter.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

